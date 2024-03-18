Klaviyo, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 18th (NYSE:KVYO)

Klaviyo’s (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 18th. Klaviyo had issued 19,200,000 shares in its public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $576,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

KVYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,174,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,396,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $52,204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,042,902 shares during the last quarter.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

