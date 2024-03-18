KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 4,762 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,199 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPIB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. 23,377 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $361.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

