KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.07. 2,114,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $191.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average is $152.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,889,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,027,891,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 683,889,210 shares in the company, valued at $112,027,891,490.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,790,993 shares of company stock worth $781,390,056 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.