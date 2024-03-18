KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MetLife by 806.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,840 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $72.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

