KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 322 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.03.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $463.09. The stock had a trading volume of 673,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.44.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.