KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 3,791 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.64. 3,080,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.