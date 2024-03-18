KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 4,672 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $351.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $129.37.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

