KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $11.13 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $397.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

