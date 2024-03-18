KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PEP traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,080. The stock has a market cap of $235.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

