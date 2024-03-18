KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,810,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $5,417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $3.81 on Monday, hitting $798.71. 232,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,103. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $801.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $736.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

