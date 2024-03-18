KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,112. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

