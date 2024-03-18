KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. 58,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,010. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $47.71.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

