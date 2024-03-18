KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.69. 823,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,363. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

