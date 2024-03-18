KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 4,240 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,057. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

