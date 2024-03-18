KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 112 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $534.88. 401,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $547.46. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

