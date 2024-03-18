Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 119,061 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 253,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 216,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%.
KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
