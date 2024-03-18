Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Short Interest Up 12.9% in February

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 14th total of 109,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Korro Bio Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ KRRO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,903. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $12,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $12,741,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Korro Bio Company Profile
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
