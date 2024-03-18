Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Short Interest Up 12.9% in February

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 14th total of 109,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ KRRO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,903. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $12,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $12,741,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRRO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

