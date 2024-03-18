L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $24.02. 35,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $264.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.17 and a beta of 0.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

