Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Buys 50,000 Shares

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey T. Barker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,569.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

Shares of LSF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. 1,430,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,902. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price target (up previously from $0.85) on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

