Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock remained flat at $11.85 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 489,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.