Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Lowered by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $12.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $922.57. The stock had a trading volume of 315,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,219. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $478.77 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $875.14 and a 200 day moving average of $748.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

