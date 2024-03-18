LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW) Short Interest Update

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVCW remained flat at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

