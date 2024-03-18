Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Lantern Pharma Trading Up 18.4 %
Lantern Pharma stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 763,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
