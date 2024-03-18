Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lantern Pharma Trading Up 18.4 %

Lantern Pharma stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 763,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $247,333.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth $57,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 134.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.