Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Lear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEA

Lear Stock Up 0.1 %

LEA opened at $140.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. Lear has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lear by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.