LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDTC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of LeddarTech

LeddarTech Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in LeddarTech during the fourth quarter worth $5,263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LeddarTech during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in LeddarTech during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05. LeddarTech has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LeddarTech will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Further Reading

