Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 236.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.