Lennar’s (LEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

