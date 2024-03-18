Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Down 13.0% in February

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 22,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. 649,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,856. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Leslie’s by 85.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LESL

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.