LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 14th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LifeMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in LifeMD by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFMD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $443.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

