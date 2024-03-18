Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT Raised to $32.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 908,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

