LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Up 15.3% in February

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the February 14th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $50.60 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in LivaNova by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after purchasing an additional 395,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,612,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

