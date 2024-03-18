Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,856,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 6,867,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Logan Group Stock Performance

Shares of LPHHF stock opened at C$0.11 on Monday. Logan Group has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Logan Group Company Profile

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Development Management, Urban Redevelopment, and Property Operation. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development.

