Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,856,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 6,867,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Logan Group Stock Performance
Shares of LPHHF stock opened at C$0.11 on Monday. Logan Group has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.
Logan Group Company Profile
