Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Logitech International Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,881. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

