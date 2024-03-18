Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

