Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,215 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.84. The stock had a trading volume of 546,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

