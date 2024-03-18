Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,611 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.31. 1,980,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890,959. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $288.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

