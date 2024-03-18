Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 805 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.51. 45,231,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,428,156. The company has a market cap of $549.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.