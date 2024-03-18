Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.66. 39,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

