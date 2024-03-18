Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.40. 198,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,782. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.