Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.89. 53,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $159.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.29.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

