Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 552,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.