LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.55 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $123.32 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

