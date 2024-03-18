Loop Capital Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. 8,941,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,636,222. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $171,765,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $143,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

