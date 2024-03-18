Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $244.50. 1,044,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,450. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.76 and its 200-day moving average is $214.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

