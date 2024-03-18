LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $271.99

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $271.99 and last traded at $271.97, with a volume of 97993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 257.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

