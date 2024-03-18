LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 65,790 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 484,535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXU shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

LSB Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LXU traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.40. 434,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,380. The company has a market capitalization of $540.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.