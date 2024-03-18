Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,396. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $289.14 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.44.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.