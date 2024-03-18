LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. 404,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,790. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.80.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

