Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,070,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 14th total of 46,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $481,429,000 after buying an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lyft by 29.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,124 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,432,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,014. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

