LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 14th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,835. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after buying an additional 290,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. 7,150,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,702. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

